Four school pupils experience headache, nausea after inhaling leaked gas

KUALA LUMPUR: Four students suffered from nausea and dizziness after they are believed to have inhaled gas from a leaking bunsen burner at Sekolah Rendah Kebangsaan USJ 14 in Subang Jaya, near here, today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said the incident happened at about 1.20 pm when the Year Five pupils were conducting experiments in the school laboratory.

He said the four students were sent to Shah Alam Hospital and all of them were reported to be in stable condition.

He said rescue personnel were sent to the school to conduct an operation to ensure the school was safe and the environment free from leaking gas.

In a separate incident, Norazam said an 18-year-old teenager was injured in a gas explosion at a restaurant in Jalan Bidara, Saujana Utama 3, Sungai Buloh, near here, at about 12.30 pm yesterday.

He said a cooking gas leak was believed to have caused the explosion and a small fire which destroyed 30 per cent of the premises.

The victim was treated for burns at the Puncak Alam Hospital, he said. - Bernama