Four-seat offer: PAS cannot accept BN’s condition

PETALING JAYA: PAS will not accept Barisan Nasional’s (BN) condition for the party to only field four candidates if it is to enter into an electoral pact for the Johor polls, Malaysiakini reports.

PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang reportedly told reporters today in Marang, Terengganu that the party is not a “beggar” seeking scraps.

“In Malacca, they offered two (seats). Johor, four... Are we supposed to beg? PAS is not seeking alms.

“PAS is strong,“ he was quoted saying.

The relationship between Umno and Pas appears to have turned sour in recent weeks.

In 2019, after Umno was defeated in the 14th General Election for the first time, the party formed a loose political cooperation with PAS called Muafakat Nasional (MN).

At the beginning of the cooperation, both parties’ strong machinery and grassroots led to Umno’s victory in several by-elections starting with the Cameron Highlands by-election.

However, the relationship between the two parties began to fall apart after PAS decided to ally itself with Bersatu through Perikatan Nasional.