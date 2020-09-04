Four Selangor water treatment plants still not operational

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sungai Selangor Phase 1, 2, 3 and Rantau Panjang Water Treatment Plants which were forced to stop operation yesterday due to pollution at the raw water source are still not operational as of 8.30 pm today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) corporate communication chief Elina Baseri said pollution was still detected at the plants’ intakes and is now at level 1 of the threshold odour number (TON).

“The water treatment plants can only operate when the pollution level reaches zero TON level,” she said in a statement here tonight.

A total of 1,292 areas in seven regions in Klang Valley experienced unscheduled water supply disruption since 10 am yesterday.

The affected areas are in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Klang/Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat.

Air Selangor will provide updates on the unscheduled water supply disruption from time to time through all mediums, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and its website at www.airselangor.com.

“Users are also encouraged to download Air Selangor mobile app at Google Play or Apps Store to get the latest information on the water supply,” she added. - Bernama