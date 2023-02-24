Four senior citizens killed in car-trailer crash in trong

IPOH: Four senior citizens were killed when the car they were travelling in and a charcoal-laden trailer collided at Jalan Sungai Baru, Trong, near here this evening.

Trong Fire and Rescue station chief Mohd Shahidan Hassan said the victims were identified as Ng Swee Ho, 67; Ng Ah Mooi, 63; Chew Yang Kim, 77; and Kor Siok Har, 64.

“We received an emergency call at 5.30 pm about a collision between a trailer and a car. The crash involved four victims being trapped in their car and were later confirmed dead at the crash scene by Health Ministry personnel. The trailer driver was unhurt,“ he said in a statement tonight.

He said firefighters used a power unit and rescue tools, including a rescue cutter dan spreader to retrieve the bodies of the victims from the wreckage. - Bernama