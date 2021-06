KUALA LUMPUR: Home Ministry’s Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) Land Operations deputy chief of staff ACP R. Shivananthan is among four senior police officers involved in a transfer exercise effective July 1.

Bukit Aman Inspector-General of Police corporate communications secretariat Supt Skandaguru Anandan, in a statement today said, Shivananthan has been appointed as Bukit Aman Management Department Administrative Division (Safety/Sports/Recreation) assistant director.

Also on the list is Sarawak Criminal Investigation Department (Intelligence/Operations) deputy chief ACP Zulfikar Mohd Ghazali who has been appointed as Region Five Marine Police Force Headquarters commander in Kuching, Sarawak.

Zulfikar replaces ACP Shamsol Kassim who will be appointed as commander of Region One Marine Police Headquarters in Batu Uban, Penang.

Meanwhile Terrorism Prevention Study Supt of the PDRM College Crisis and Disaster Management Centre, Supt S.Balasundaram has been appointed as ESSComm Land Operations deputy chief of staff with the rank of acting ACP. — Bernama