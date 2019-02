LAHAD DATU: Four people were seriously injured and three others sustained minor injuries in a collision between a one-tonne Isuzu lorry and a trailer at Simpang Seberang Mill, Jalan Silabukan-Tungku today at 8.30am.

The seriously injured victims were the passengers in the Isuzu lorry and they were identified as Samsiah Husin, 40, Azroy, 21, Aznadi Mohd Nor, 22 and Fauzilah, 16.

The injured included the lorry driver.

Lahad Datu Fire and Rescue Station head of operations, Senior Fire Officer 1 Abu Bakar Taraji, when contacted said, the station received a distress call at 8.43am and 10 firemen in a FRT engine and EMRS vehicle rushed to the scene, which was about 27 km away.

“On arrival, it was found that seven victims were involved in the crash, with five on them in the Isuzu lorry and two others in the trailer,” he added.

All the victims were sent to Lahad Datu Hospital for treatment. — Bernama