Four share RM12m Toto jackpot

KUALA LUMPUR: A retired property agent from Selangor won RM9.17 million from the RM12 million Toto 4D Jackpot 1 prize pool recently by betting on the mobile phone numbers of herself and her friend.

The 63-year-old told Sports Toto that she is a regular player and spends RM300 per draw.

“When we ran out of inspiration for numbers, we bet on our mobile phone numbers – 3322 and 9933. I won the jackpot partly because of my friend’s mobile phone number so I should share part of the winnings with her,” said the winner.

She bought a System 4 ticket and another i-System 20 ticket with the same set of winning numbers and walked away with RM9,175,454.45.

The woman said she would first use the winnings to pay off her debts and then buy a new house for the family.

Three other lucky winners who also won in the same game that was drawn on July 19 were from Johor and Sarawak.

A renovation contractor from Sarawak, who bought an i-Sytem 12 ticket, won RM1.5 million.

“I was confident the numbers would bring me luck,” he said, adding that he would buy a new house and a car with his winnings.

Another two i-System winners from Johor won the balance of the RM1.24 million jackpot.