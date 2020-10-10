Four slapped with RM1,000 fine each for flouting face mask rule

LABUAN: Two men and two women have been slapped with a compound of RM1,000 each for not wearing face masks in public places in the duty-free-island.

They were found to have violated the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

Labuan police chief Supt Muhamad Farid Ahmad said the first offender was a 38-year-old man who was found smoking outside a restaurant in the city centre at 11.31 am on Oct 9, and not having a face mask with him.

“The second man, aged 27, committed the same offence at a parking lot of the Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) Building at 2.45 pm on the same day,” he said today.

Muhamad Farid said the two women, aged 17 and 20, who violated the SOP were billiard and snooker centre attendants.

“Knowing the premises was always crowded, they still chose not to wear face masks,” he said. -Bernama