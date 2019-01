PETALING JAYA: The Health Departments in four northern states have been put on alert after the confirmation of rabies cases in two Perak towns and an outbreak of the chikungunya virus in Hatyai. Authorities in Penang, Perlis, Kedah and Perak are stepping up efforts to prevent both cases from spreading.

Taiping and Bukit Gantang were declared rabies-infected areas by the Veterinary Department on Jan 11.

Kedah Health Department director Datuk Dr Norhizan Ismail today said strict security screening has taken place at the Bukit Kayu Hitam, Kota Putra Durian Burung and Langkawi’s border entrances.

There was no detection of people with symptoms of the virus or fever in checks conducted on 125,908 visitors throughout last month, he said.

Perlis health committee chairman Teh Chai Ann has advised people in the state to refrain from visiting the southern Thai town for the time being. Those returning from Thailand must immediately seek doctor’s treatment if they have fever or headache, he added.

A spokesman from Penang Veterinary Services Department said the situation in the state is under control despite the rabies outbreak in northern Perak. There has been no such cases reported in Penang.

A Taiping Veterinary Services Department spokesman said surveillance and vaccination are being carried out on pets.

A resident of Taman Sri Kota Fasa 2 in Taiping had reported that two family members were bitten by their pet dog on Dec 25.

The dog has since been put down and a sample taken from the dog confirmed that it had rabies.