KUALA KANGSAR: Four male students of a private college were arrested along with an unemployed man in an anti-drug raid on a house in Taman Chandan Puteri, here at 4pm yesterday.

Kuala Kangsar district police chief ACP Razali Ibrahim said the unemployed and one of the students, aged between 21 and 24, also tested positive for ganja.

“The police also seized a transparent plastic packet containing dried leaves, believed to be ganja, weighing 1.29g, a bottle believed to be used for smoking the drug and a round metal container believed to be the ganja grinder on the floor in a room of the house,” he said in a statement today.

He added all of them had been remanded until Thursday and the case was being investigated under Section 6 of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama