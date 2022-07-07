Four suspected secret society members arrested

KUALA LUMPUR: Four men suspected of being members of a secret society and drug trafficking syndicate were arrested in raids conducted under “Op Katia” in the city over the past two days.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim (pix) said the first arrest was made at parking area of a condominium in Jalan Bukit Segambut near here at 6.30pm last Tuesday.

He said the arrest of the first suspect led the police to a parking area of ​​a shopping complex in Dutamas here where another suspect was arrested, followed by the two other suspects at a condominium unit in Ampang, where the police also seized a revolver with nine live bullets.

Following their arrest, the police also seized 152.16 kilogrammes (kg) of cannabis, 15.12 kg of syabu, 785 grams of heroin and 3000 ecstasy pills, as well as RM500, he told a media conference here today.

He said the investigation found that the syndicate obtained the drugs from the northern part of the country.

On the four suspects, aged between 26 and 31, he said, two of them tested positive for drug and three of them had previous records involving criminal and drug cases.

They are in remand for seven days until July 12 for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 8 of the Firearms Act, he added. — Bernama