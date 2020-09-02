Four sworn in as senators

KUALA LUMPUR: Four members of the Senate today took their oath of office before Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim.

They are Datuk Seri S. Vell Paari (appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong), Mohamad Apandi Mohamad (appointed by Kelantan State Assembly) as well as Ahmad Yahaya and Datuk Othman Aziz (appointed by Kedah State Assembly).

All four of them were sworn in as senators at a ceremony held at the Dewan Negara here.

Rais welcomed the appointment of the four new members of the Senate emphasising that issues of interest to the people be focused on, while at the same time avoid making the Dewan Negara a political arena.

“We shall put aside party-based political ideology as much as possible and generate quality debate which can contribute to the process of nation building. Therefore, let us be united in making this assembly to be always respected in positive ways, methods and approaches.

“I would like to emphasise that when the Honourable members reduce political attachment, we can carry out the responsibilities entrusted to us. However, our loyalty to the party still exists, meanwhile loyalty to the country must be reflected through their respective actions,” he said.—Bernama