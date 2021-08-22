Four tasks for Ismail Sabri as PM

PETALING JAYA: There are four important tasks for newly appointed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

In congratulating the Umno vice-president on his appointment, DAP leader Lim Kit Siang (pix) said Ismail Sabri would be the prime minister whom “Malaysians have the least expectation of success”.

He should use such “least expectation” to make history by making a success of his premiership for the intervening period until the 15th General Election by ensuring these four tasks are accomplished, the Iskandar Puteri MP said.

“Firstly, the end to the carnage of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has to date claimed 13,936 lives and to gain control of the Covid-19 pandemic which had been on a runaway scenario since July12, when we first recorded five-digit daily new Covid-19 cases,” Lim said in a statement.

“Ismail’s first task is to end Malaysia’s daily new Covid-19 deaths in three-digit figures and then in double-digit figures and to end daily new Covid-19 cases in five-digit figures and then in four-digit figures.”

His second task is to end the political crisis by initiating meaningful parliamentary, institutional and policy reforms, with the setting up of parliamentary select committees for every Ministry to play parliamentary “check-and-balance” role, Lim said.

“The third task for Ismail is to lay the basis for Malaysia to recover economically to become one of the stars on the global firmament.

“Finally, the fourth task is for Ismail to be prime minister for all Malaysians, regardless of race, religion, region and politics and re-ignite the hope and confidence about the importance of unity among Malaysians and that the Malaysian Dream for Malaysia to be a world-class great nation is not a lost dream,” he added.