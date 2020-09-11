Four Tawau schools closed for disinfection

TAWAU: Four schools in Tawau have been temporarily closed until Sunday for disinfection, said district health officer Dr G. Navindran.

The schools are Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Jambatan Putih, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Jambatan Putih, SK Kukusan and SK Bahagia.

Dr Navindran said the disinfection operation was among the preventive measures taken against the spread of Covid-19 in the district.

“Any developments (regarding the closure of schools) will be informed later,” he said when contacted here today.

As of yesterday, a total of 84 positive Covid-19 cases were recorded at Tawau Prison.

Meanwhile, the Tawau District Health Office denied a viralled message about the temporary closure of 30 premises here for disinfection and their staff to undergo Covid-19 screening.

Dr Navindran said the message was actually an old memo that has resurfaced stressing it had nothing to do with the Covid-19 cases involving Tawau Prison. — Bernama