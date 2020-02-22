Four Terengganu beaches record poisonous jellyfish

SETIU: After Pulau Kekabu Beach in Marang, three more beaches in Terengganu have recorded findings of poisonous jelly fish which is also known as the Portuguese man o’ war (physalia cnidaria).

Terengganu Fisheries Department director, Zawawi Ali said the three other beaches were Batu Buruk Beach, Kuala Terengganu, Rhu 10 Beach here and Bukit Keluang Beach in Besut.

‘’In this regards, we advise visitors not to go into the water at the beaches concerned at this time to prevent from being stung by jelly fish.

‘’This is because there is still no anti-venom for the jelly fish sting except pain killer. According to scientists, the immediate effect of a sting is cramp for three minutes which gives excruciating pain,’’ he told reporters at a state level Fisheries Expansion Programme, here today.

Early this month, the media reported that the Portuguese man o’ war which were found on the Pulau Kekabu Beach, Marang by the Marang Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel while undergoing a Beach Rescue Exercise.

Commenting further, Zawawi said the local authorities in the districts recording findings of the jelly fish must put up red flags and sign boards at the locations as warnings.

‘’To date, the Marang District Council has put up warning sign boards on the Pulau Kekabu Beach and we hope other local authorities will follow suit as soon as possible,’’ he added. - Bernama