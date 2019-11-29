Four Terengganu rivers breach danger levels

KUALA TERENGGANU: Incessant heavy rain in Setiu and Besut since last night caused rising level of rivers in both districts this morning and closing of roads to all vehicles.

According to the portal of the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID), the levels of three rivers in Setiu and one in Besut had breached the danger point.

The level of Sungai Nerus in Kampung Langkap at 10.45am was 21.26m above the danger point of 21m.

It said Sungai Setiu in Kampung Besut (17.87m), Sungai Chalok in Chalok bridge (8.48m) and Sungai Besut in Kampung La (23.01 m) were above the warning levels of 17.5m, 8.40m and 21.8m respectively.

It is also reported that several rivers in Hulu Terengganu and Dungun exceeded the alert and warning levels.

According to the Setiu Disaster Management Secretariat, currently, Jalan Permaisuri towards Hulu Seladang had been closed to all vehicles after floodwaters rose to 0.8m.

Jalan Jertih, Pasir Akar, Keruak were flooded to a depth of 0.35m and were closed to light vehicles.

Meanwhile in Kota Baru, the portal said at 11 am, the levels of Sungai Jenob in Tanah Merah and Sungai Golok in Pasir Mas were 22.16m and 7.64m respectively, all above the normal points of 19m and five metres. — Bernama