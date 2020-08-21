Four Thai women nabbed for drug trafficking in Klang Valley

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have detained six individuals including four Thai women on Tuesday believed to be involved in drug trafficking in the Klang Valley.

Kuala Lumpur Narcotics CID chief ACP Adnan Azizon said the suspects aged between 24 and 45 were apprehended in two raids in Sentul and Taman Salak Selatan.

“During the incident, a 24-year-old man was arrested in a house in Sentul Impian at 3.30 pm and police recovered 200 Erimin 5 pills.

“On further investigations, another five suspects were nabbed in a house in Taman Salak Selatan at about 5.10 pm on the same day,” he said in a statement today.

From the raid at the residence, police confiscated drugs believed to be methamphetamine weighing 1.033 kilogramme, ketamine (2.065 kg) and 1,000 ecstasy pills.

According to him, the value of drugs seized was estimated at RM213,000 while RM3,040 in cash was also seized.

Adnan said initial inspection found one male suspect was tested positive for drugs and he has previous criminal record.

He said the group was believed to be trafficking drugs in the past two months.

All the suspects were remanded from yesterday until Aug 24 to assist investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. -Bernama