Four to six episodes of significant heavy rain expected from November to January

KUALA LUMPUR: Four to six episodes of significant heavy rain with possible flooding are expected to occur in the early phase of the North-East Monsoon from November until January next year.

Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) director-general Muhammad Helmi Abdullah said the North East Monsoon this time was expected to take place from early November until March next year.

“There will be episodes of heavy rainfall in Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang from November till December.

“Meanwhile, from December until January next year, heavy rain is expected to be more prevalent in Johor, Sabah and Sarawak,” he said in a statement today.

However, he said the strong cold winds could also influence the weather conditions of the states on the West coast of Peninsular Malaysia.

Most of the heavy rain during the North-East Monsoon is expected to occur in November and December on the East coast of Peninsular Malaysia.

Muhammad Helmi said Kelantan and Terengganu were expected to have higher than average rainfall of between 450 mm and1,000 mm in November and December.

“Generally, all states in the Peninsula, Sabah and Sarawak are expected to get average level of rainfall from January to March 2022.

“However, the interiors and West coast of Sarawak, as well as Eastern Sabah, are expected to receive above average rainfall in January, namely, between 350 mm and 950 mm,” he said.

Meanwhile, touching on today’s forum organised by MetMalaysia entitled National Weather Forum (FIK): North East Monsoon 2021/2022 with the theme ‘Challenges and Preparations for the New Normal’, he said it was aimed at preparing the disaster management agencies to carry out operations under the new normal following the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama