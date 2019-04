KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here was told today that four transactions, involving money transfers totalling RM69 million, were deposited into two personal accounts belonging to former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

Ambank Manager of Remittance Unit at Wisma Amfirst, Petaling Jaya, Wedani Senen, 45, verified the transactions when showed the confirmation advice during examination-in- chief by deputy public prosecutor Sulaiman Kho Kheng Fuei on the 11th day trial of Najib’s case for alleged misappropriation of SRC International Sdn Bhd funds amounting to RM42 million.

Sulaiman: Can you inform the court what documents are these?

Wedani: They are confirmation advice. Transfer of money from Permai Binaraya Sdn Bhd into a Am Private Banking 1MY.

Sulaiman: what was the amount and to which account?

Wedani: RM27 million to account number 2112022011880 belonging to Mohd Najib bin Haji Abd Razak.

She said the confirmation advice is automatically printed by Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) Real Time Electronic Transfer of Funds and Securities (Rentas) for transfer of local currency from one bank to another in the country.

“The Rentas system will issue the documents after the transaction on the money transfer is completed, with the customer given the completion advice,“ she added.

Wedani also said there were a few other confirmation advice showing transfer of funds from the account of Ihsan Perdana Sdn Bhd to two personal accounts belonging to Najib.

She said the second transaction involved RM27 million from Ihsan Perdana Sdn Bhd into the same account on Dec 26, 2014.

A total of RM10 million was deposited into the same account on Feb 10, 2015 from Ihsan Perdana, while RM5 million was deposited into Najib’s account, number 2112022011906, by the same company on Dec 26, 2014, she added.

Permai Binaraya Sdn Bhd is a subsidiary of SRC International Sdn Bhd, while Ihsan Perdana Sdn Bhd is a company that handles Permai Binaraya Sdn Bhd’s social corporate responsibility.

Najib, 66, is charged with three counts of criminal breach of trust, one charge of abusing his position and three counts of money laundering involving SRC International Sdn Bhd funds amounting to RM42 million.

The hearing before judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali continues on Thursday. — Bernama