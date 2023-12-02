Four water treatment plants shutdown temporarily: Air Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) has announced that four water treatment plants have been shutdown temporarily this noon due to odour pollution at the Rantau Panjang Water Treatment Plant Intake.

Air Selangor’s Head of Corporate Communications, Elina Baseri said the water treatment plants involved are the Rantau Panjang Water Treatment Plant (Rantau Panjang WTP), Sungai Selangor Phase 1 Water Treatment Plant (SSP1 WTP), Sungai Selangor Phase 2 Water Treatment Plant (SSP2 WTP) and Sungai Selangor Phase 3 Water Treatment Plant (SSP3 WTP).

“As of 12 pm, the water supply recovery in the affected areas has reached 52 percent,” she said in a statement today.

She added that the percentage of water supply recovery in the affected regions such as Petaling was 52 percent, Gombak (99 percent), Hulu Selangor (100 percent), Klang (four percent), Shah Alam (18 percent), Kuala Langat (zero percent) and Kuala Selangor (36 percent).

“The duration of the water supply recovery in the affected areas will vary depending on the location and distance of consumers’ premises. Consumers can also obtain the list of affected areas through the https://hentitugas.airselangor.com/ application as well as the Air Selangor application,” she said.

Meanwhile, Elina said once water supply resumes, consumers must allow water from the tap to flow out until it is clear, before using.

“Air Selangor also hopes that consumers who have received water supply will use water prudently to ensure that the water supply recovery process in the affected areas runs smoothly as scheduled,” she added.

She said consumers can also refer to all official channels such Air Selangor mobile application, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or call Air Selangor’s Call Centre at 15300.

“Inquiries and complaints can also be submitted to the Help Centre via www.airselangor.com and the Air Selangor application,” she said. - Bernama