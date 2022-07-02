Four women among 22 arrested over brawls in Petaling Jaya

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have detained 19 people including four women, in connection with a rioting incident in Ara Damansara, Petaling Jaya yesterday.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said they were alerted to the incident at about 9 am before a team was dispatched to the scene.

“Police received information that at least 20 people involved in the incident. All the individuals, aged 15 and 27, were detained at the scene,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohamad Fakhrudin said a baseball bat, believed to be used by one of the suspects was also confiscated.

He said it was believed that the fight erupted over a ‘girlfriend issue’, adding that checks found two of the 19 individuals arrested had two previous criminal records.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Sungai Way, Petaling Jaya, a 33-year-old man was seriously injured after he was attacked by four men whom he knew, believed to be due to an old grudge.

Mohamad Fakhrudin said police received a report of the incident at about 9.30 pm yesterday.

He said three men, aged 21 to 37, were then arrested in the Sungai Way area and near a medical centre in Kuala Lumpur between 12.30 am and 2 am today.

“Checks revealed that two of the three suspects had five previous criminal records,” he said.

The cases are being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code. - Bernama