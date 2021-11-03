Four women join male-dominated SMART, add value to elite team

PUTRAJAYA: Four women have joined the Special Malaysian Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART) which since its inception in 1995 has been dominated by men.

Avlyanie Moidi, Noor Farahana Ismail, Nurul Fatin Fazlin Bazeli and Nur Fitrah Amirah Sohaidi are four of the 24 participants who completed the SMART Special Course over five weeks, commencing Sept 18.

National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) director-general Datuk Dr Aminuddin Hassim said no gender quota was placed in the selection of members into SMART instead the selection was made based on ability.

Speaking to the media at the closing ceremony of the SMART Special Course Series 1/2021, at the SMART headquarters in Pulau Meranti, near here, yesterday, Aminuddin said the participation of the four women would strengthen and add value to the SMART team.

“We also like to have female officers in SMART because there are certain things we need a woman’s touch such as handling older or pregnant women.

“In rescue operations, there may be customary restrictions so that’s where women members can help. That’s the advantage,“ he added.

Meanwhile, Nurul Fatin Fazlin, 25, who previously served with the Marine Police Force at Port Klang, said female participants underwent the same tests and training as male participants and had to pass qualifying tests before being eligible for the SMART Special Course.

Nurul Fatin said her interest in extreme activities led her to join the SMART team even though her previous job only involved administrative work, which was poles apart from her role in the rescue team.

“I love my involvement in this new field,” said Nurul Fatin, who will undertake the same tasks without discrimination or privilege as her male colleagues in rescuing disaster victims.

For Avlyanie, who previously worked in the Detective Dog Unit (K9) at the Fire and Rescue Department, Jalan Klang Lama, in Kuala Lumpur said her decision to join SMART was to prove women’s ability in doing tasks normally done by men.

“Besides that, I also want to know how far I can go in ‘competing’ against my male colleagues,“ said the 24-year-old Sabah-born.

“I want to open people’s eyes that it is not impossible for women to do what men can do,“ she said.

During the training, female participants were not given special treatment and had to complete the same prescribed modules as male participants.

Bukit Aman Royal Malaysia Police (Welfare) lance corporal Noor Farahana, 33, said her passion for assisting individuals in need, prompted her to join SMART.

“Every time I see a rescue operation, I am eager to render assistance. That is why I voluntarily applied to participate in this SMART Special Course.

“If I can save people, that’s satisfaction for me,“ said Noor Farahana, who hails from Perak.

Meanwhile, actor Erry Putra, who also participated in the special course, said his decision to undergo the SMART training was to get inspiration and ideas for his latest film which revolved around the rescue team.

He said his production company, Erry Putra Production planned to release a film on SMART in the next three years.

“I want to introduce SMART to the community because there are still many who do not know about this rescue team,“ he said, describing the SMART Special Course as very “tough”. — Bernama