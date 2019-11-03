Four-year-old boy burnt to death in house fire

KOTA KINABALU: A four-year-old boy was burnt to death in a fire that destroyed a house in Kampunag Melisau, Tanghilan near here early today.

Sabah Fire and Rescue Department said in a statement that firemen found the charred remains of Joshua Patrick, who was believed to have been trapped in the house.

“The department was notified about the fire at 5.06am and rushed 10 firemen in two engines.

“The fire also caused a six-year-old child and a 64-year-old woman to suffer burns and they were sent to the Tuaran Hospital,“ it said. — Bernama