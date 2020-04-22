Four-year-old boy burnt to death in house fire

MERSING: A four-year-old boy was burnt to death while 17 others escaped unhurt in a fire that destroyed a house in Jalan Bukit Pasir, Kampung Bukit Pasir, Endau, near here last night.

Endau Fire and Rescue station operation commander assistant superintendent Mohd Alias Hussin said the state operations centre received an emergency call about the fire at 9.19pm.

He said a Light Fire Rescue Tender (LFRT), a Fire Rescue Tender (FRT), Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) van and a Hilux utility vehicle from Endau and Mersing Fire stations with the strength of 21 personnel were rushed to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, there was fire at the upper floor of a two-storey house and the firemen found the charred remains of Mohammad Faris Sohari, four, at 11.07pm before the body was handed over to police for further action.

“Meanwhile, other victims (the victim’s family) aged between one and 65 years managed to escape before the fire engines arrived,” he said in a statement, here today.

Mohd Alias said the fire-fighting operation ended at 1.09am and the cause of the fire was still under investigation.

Meanwhile, Mersing district police chief Supt Cyril Edward Nuing, when contacted, confirmed the incident. - Bernama