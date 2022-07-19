Four year old boy falls to his death after being left home alone

KUALA LUMPUR: A four-year-old boy who accompanied his mother to work fell to his death from the 35th floor of a condominium in Pandan Perdana, Ampang Jaya on Monday.

The child’s mother, a 36-year-old Indonesian who work as a partime maid had earlier taken the biy with her before heading to the Boulevard condominium on Jalan Perdana 3/10 to wash clothes for an employer.

Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said later the child fell asleep and his mother left him alone in the living room of her employer’s house before going downstairs to a laundrette to wash clothes.

He said at about 2.20pm while the woman was doing the laundry, she spotted a group of people gathered at the ground floor around the victim’s body.

Mohamad Farouk said the woman rushed over and learnt that the victim was her son.

“We believe the child opened a sliding door at the balcony after he woke up. He climbed on a chair that was at the balcony before falling over.” he said.

Mohamad Farouk said the child’s father was at work in Petaling Jaya at the time.

He said the victim was the couple’s youngest child and their two other older children are in Indonesia with their grandmother.

The couple have been in Malaysia over the past five years.

Mohamad Farouk said the child’s body was sent to the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Hospital for a post mortem and the case is classified as neglecting a child’s safety under Section 31(1)of the Child Act 2001.

“We would like to advice the public to be watchful of their children’s movements and not put them in a situation that can endanger their lives.” he said.