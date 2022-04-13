Four year-old girl crushed to death by falling stone fence

ALOR GAJAH: A four year-old girl was killed after a decorative stone fence fell on her in an incident at a house in Kampung Bukit Nangka, here yesterday.

Alor Gajah district police chief, Supt Arshad Abu said Nur Iman Irdina Abdul Nuur was found lying face down with her head covered in blood by her mother Aznynaqiah Mat Ali, 45, at 7pm.

The victim was the youngest of five siblings.

“According to Aznynaqiah, her daughter was playing outside alone while her other siblings were playing in the living room when the incident happened.

“The victim’s mother was preparing food for the breaking of fast in the kitchen when she heard a loud bang from outside,” he said in a statement today.

Arshad said the victim’s mother then rushed out to find out what had happened and found that the decorative stone fence at the verandah of her house had fallen on her daughter.

He said the victim was then taken to the Alor Gajah Hospital but was pronounced dead while receiving treatment.

The case has been classified as sudden death and it had no criminal elements, he added. — Bernama