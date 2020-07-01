Four years’ jail for man who set fire to mother’s house

KUALA LUMPUR: An unemployed man who torched his mother’s kitchen because the woman refused to give him money was sentenced to four years’ jail by the sessions court, here today.

Judge Emilia Kaswati Mohamad Khalid handed down the sentence on Mohd Norshalisham Mohd Salim, 43, who pleaded guilty to the charge. He was ordered to serve the jail sentence from the date of his arrest, which was on Feb 28.

Mohd Norshalisham, unrepresented, was charged with committing mischief by causing fire at the kitchen area of a house belonging to Noriah Ngah Ramli, 70, in Wangsa Maju here at 3.30pm last Feb 25.

Deputy public prosecutor Noor Dayana Mohamad prosecuted. - Bernama