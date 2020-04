PUTRAJAYA: The fourth phase of the port clearing exercise will be held April 20-23 to ensure the smooth running of the country’s major ports and the space capacity are at an optimum level, said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong (pix).

The cargo release is vital to ensure uninterrupted supply of necessities to the people during the third phase of the Movement Control Order period, from April 15-28, he said in a statement today.

“The ministry will continue to monitor movements at the country’s major ports, and would make the decision to release the cargoes as and when it is necessary, according to the latest developments,” Wee said.

The previous port clearing exercises were carried out on March 27-29, April 4-7 and April 13-15.

He said the standard operating procedures that had been communicated earlier to the port operators in Port Klang, Johor, Penang, Kuantan, Melaka, Bintulu and Padang Besar have also been shared with state government-owned ports.

“For further information, please contact our officers at aduan@mot.gov.my, or WhatsApp 019-2907723 or log on to http://cccovid19.mot.gov.my.

“Alternatively, please call the ministry’s hotline at 1-800-88-7723 (8am-8pm) or the National Operations Management Centre of the National Security Council at 03- 88882010. — Bernama