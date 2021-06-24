FPDA Defence Chiefs’ Conference to boost military training cooperation in conventional warfare

KUALA LUMPUR: The 20th Five Power Defence Arrangement (FPDA) Defence Chiefs’ Conference (FDCC) was held yesterday with the aim to continue and strengthen cooperation in military training and exercises in conventional warfare.

The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) Civil Affairs Division, in a statement today, said the conference also stressed the importance of FPDA as a constructive and transparent defence arrangement that is also part of the regional defence structure.

“FPDA also agrees to continue developing non-conventional warfare capability in line with the current and future security challenges through training related to threats of terrorism, humanitarian aid, disaster and maritime security.

“In addition, FPDA also agrees that transparency must continue to persist through the observer programme which will give the opportunity for regional nations to understand the implementation of every FPDA exercise and activity.

“This effort is to ensure FPDA stays relevant in maintaining regional peace and security,” said the statement.

Among the agenda discussed at the conference was the FPDA Exercise Concept Directive 2021 and the FPDA 10-year development plan.

The conference, which was organised in rotation by Malaysia and Singapore, is a professional military forum of the highest level in FPDA which provided a platform for the FPDA Defence chiefs to hold dialogues and exchange ideas on the issues linked to capacity development and regional security.

The conference which was held virtually was chaired by Malaysian Chief of Defence Force General Tan Sri Affendi Buang and attended by his counterparts namely General Angus Campbell of Australia, Air Marshal Kevin Short (New Zealand), Lt Gen Melvyn Ong Su Kiat (Singapore) and vice-chief of United Kingdom’s Armed Forces Admiral Sir Tim Fraser. — Bernama