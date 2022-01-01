Framework of strategies to boost Melaka’s tourist arrival - Sulaiman

JASIN: The state government is targeting more tourists, albeit only at a modest 1.1 million visitors, to Melaka this year by formulating new tourism strategies to revive the industry.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali said among the measures taken were to create more tourism products and locations this year as new attractions in the state.

“After more than a year of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has hampered the tourism sector and affected visitor arrivals, so we see the need to increase the number of attractions to revive the sector.

“For example, creating several more new products under the Melaka River and Coastal Development Corporation (PPSPM), Melaka Museum Corporation (PERZIM) and Melaka World Heritage,“ he told reporters here today after officiating the closing ceremony of Rim Charity Fun Ride 2022 and the Rim constituency thanksgiving ceremony here.

Sulaiman said a boost for the tourism sector was important as it contributed about 45 per cent to the people’s income in the state economy every year, adding that although the state was only targeting 1.1 million visitors in 2022, he expected that target to be surpassed.

Meanwhile, the Melaka Tourism Promotion Division (BPP) is also collaborating with other state governments to formulate suitable tourism packages to attract domestic tourists.

Its general manager Sa’ari Basiron said cooperation between the state governments was done through business matching methods to promote tourism products and packages in their respective states.

“We will start this cooperation with Johor and Negeri Sembilan from January to March and then with other states that contribute the highest number of domestic tourist arrivals,“ he told reporters at Melaka Food Fiesta 2022 at Dataran Keris here today.

Earlier, he represented the Melaka state government to receive the ‘Longest Kuih Bakar Line’ recognition certificate from ‘The Malaysia Book of Records’ (MBOR) presented by MBR Senior Records Consultant Edwin Yeoh.

Sa’ari said the recognition was received through BPP’s initiative to arrange 1,180 traditional baked cakes along 207.7 metres as one of the events at the food fiesta, which is being held only for a day. - Bernama