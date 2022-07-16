Fraud syndicates using mule accounts in Malacca on the rise

MALACCA: Cases of fraud syndicates using mule accounts in Malacca have risen by 13.09 per cent to 501 cases, involving losses of RM12.3 million in the first six months of this year, compared to 443 cases involving losses of RM10.3 million in the same period last year.

Malacca police chief Datuk Zainol Samah (pix) said the scams used by these syndicates included the African Scam with 30 cases recorded, Macau Scam (157 cases), non-existent loans (98 cases), online purchases (115 cases), non-existent job offers (118 cases), loan scams (33 cases) and investment scams (107 cases).

“The lack of exposure towards crime involving financial transactions and financial desperation have caused account holders to be willing to let their accounts be used by scammers just to gain commission of payments.

“Based on the current rise in cases, the Malacca police will increase their presence on the ground to provide explanations and clear information about how mule accounts are used,” he told reporters after the Malacca Police Walkabout programme here today.

Zainol added that 339 arrests involving mule accounts were made in the first six months of this year compared to 269 arrests made in the same period last year. — Bernama