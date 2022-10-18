Frayed insulation on vehicle wiring a fire hazard

PETALING JAYA: Faulty or improperly installed electrical wiring in a vehicle can send a car up in flames in a road crash, and with cases of cars catching fire in road collisions frequently reported in the news, theSun spoke to car experts, who shared their understanding of such cases.

Automotive technical specialist K. Daneshwaran said frayed insulation on the wires in a car could trigger a fire if it comes in contact with flammable material such as fuel, oil and other plastic or rubber components.

He said other factors include improper or illegal modifications, where electronic accessories are not wired safely and become a fire hazard.

“Snipped wires reconnected with low-quality insulation material and routed through or along upholstery or fuel lines leave a car at risk of catching fire.

“When the insulation wears off and an exposed live wire or cable brushes on metal, it can create sparks. Often, such work is done by incompetent (workers),” said Daneshwaran, who teaches automotive maintenance at higher education institutions.

He said a mild leak of engine oil or coolant fluid may appear harmless, but they could contribute to ignition of fires when the vehicle overheats or the material comes in contact with sparks. Such leaks over the exhaust system can also result in a fire.

“Upholstery, soundproofing material and plastic components are highly flammable and will cause fire to spread more rapidly. The key to avoiding such occurrences as vehicles age is regular inspection and maintenance with competent (professionals) at reputable workshops,” he added.

Another specialist, Yap Mun Kit, said modern vehicles are more prone to fires due to a higher number of electronic components and the compact engine compartment.

“In Malaysia, most car owners only take their vehicle to a workshop when it breaks down. Very few owners do preventive maintenance, or are meticulous enough to detect dangerous defects like a leaking fuel line or loose electrical wires.

“Just like living things, vehicle components have a lifespan and many need to be replaced after some time,” he told theSun.

Yip, who works with a luxury car manufacturer, said while it is rare for new cars to catch fire as they come with numerous safety features, improper modifications can change this and put a vehicle at risk.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said on average, there is at least one case of vehicle fire in the state each week.

As for cars that catch fire in road crashes, he said most of them were modified and poorly maintained old vehicles, adding that while it is compulsory for commercial vehicles to be equipped with fire extinguishers, the department encourages private car owners to carry them in their vehicles too, in case they experience an engine fire in their vehicle or a stranger’s car.

“If several drivers with small fire extinguishers can control or put out a car fire, it can save lives before the arrival of rescue personnel,” Norazam said.

On Saturday, insurance agent Redzuan Jamil could only watch in horror as flames engulfed his car and killed his wife Nurul Nazihah Kamalul Arifin after a four-vehicle crash on the North-South Expressway near Sedenak, Johor.

Passing motorists managed to save 28-year-old Redzuan from the wreck but Nurul, who was also aged 28, was trapped in her seat and burnt to death.

In another case on Aug 22, 20-year-old Nurul Emylia Natasha Zulkifli was burnt to death when her car caught fire after colliding with a lorry at Kampung Gong Batu in Setiu, Terengganu.