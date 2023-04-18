Free additional internet quota in conjunction with Aidilfitri: Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: Prepaid package users will enjoy free additional internet quota and cash back in conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebration, for a certain period until May 31, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix), today.

He said that the initiative is made possible through a strategic collaboration between the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD), via the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and telecommunications service providers.

One of the telecommunications service providers involved is Maxis, which provides a 100 gigabit (GB) bonus with the HotlinkMU Internet plan, with a period subject to the validity period of the pass purchased, and it is valid until May 15, 2023, said Fahmi in a statement.

Meanwhile, CelcomDigi provides a 555GB HD video plan for RM5 to browse videos, with a validity period of four days, and it is valid until May 15, 2023.

Unifi Mobile also gives RM5 cash back with 4G/5G prepaid internet plans, with RM35 unlimited 4G and 5G data and unlimited calls for 30 days, with it being valid until May 5, 2023.

Umobile, on the other hand, provides a 10GB bonus with the Perpaduan Package plan, valid until May 31, 2023, while YES provides a 44GB data bonus with a validity period of seven days, valid until May 15, 2023.

“The facilities provided are subject to the terms and conditions of the service providers. Customers are advised to contact their respective service providers to get more information,” he said.

Fahmi said that the efforts of the government and all telecommunications service providers involved are in line with the Rahmah concept of reducing the cost of living and always prioritising the welfare of the people.

“It is hoped that this facility can be fully utilised by prepaid package users in conjunction with this festive season,” he said. - Bernama