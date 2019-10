KUALA LUMPUR: The mechanism for the Free Breakfast Program (PSP) for all primary school children planned to begin next year, is one of the main focus of the Dewan Rakyat meeting on Wednesday.

In a meeting agenda published in the Parliament website, this matter comes in as the second question during the Question and Answer session, from Sabri Azit (PAS-Jerai) who seeks clarification from the Ministry of Education.

Another matter expected to heat up the sitting today is an explanation on the government’s actions regarding elements of corruption in awarding contracts and distributing APs raised by Pang Hok Liong (PH-Labis) to the Ministry of International Trade and Industry.

Also attracting attention would be a question from Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub (BN-Machang), who will seek answers from the Home Ministry on the need to change the existing systems and operations for Mykad’s application as one of the steps to prevent the sale of identity cards to foreigners.

At the end of the session, the focus is expected to move on to the debate and winding up of the Anti-Fake News (Repeal) Bill 2019 after being tabled for the first time yesterday.

Previously, attempts by the Pakatan Harapan government to repeal the Act hit a roadblock when it was passed in the Dewan Rakyat but failed to get the nod from the Senate.

This sitting of the Dewan Rakyat is scheduled to end on Dec 5. — Bernama