Free bus service for Malaysians in Putrajaya starting Nov 1

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysians will be able to enjoy a free bus service in Putrajaya beginning Nov 1, said Federal Territories Ministry secretary-general Datuk Rosida Jaafar.

He said the service, which will cost RM12 million a year, would involve 30 buses and 12 Nadi Putra routes around the federal administrative centre.

He said the facility, provided through the ministry’s agency, Putrajaya Corporation, was part of the Wilayah Prihatin programme to help the people, especially Putrajaya residents, in reducing the cost of living and dealing with the government.

“At the same time, the free service can also promote domestic tourism activities in Putrajaya to help in economic recovery in the wake of Covid-19,” he told reporters after the launching of the service here today.

Rosida said non-citizens would be charged RM1.50 for the service, which will be operated in compliance with the Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP), including on physical distancing.

The main route, T500, starts at Complex E and passes government complexes along Persiaran Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Presint 1 (Complexes A, B, C, D, and E) and Persiaran Perdana (Presint 2 and 3) until Dataran Gemilang at Presint 4.

Another 11 routes will go through residential, and commercial and office areas, excluding at Presint 1 and Presint 5, at frequencies of 15 minutes during peak hours, 20 minutes during non-peak hours and 30 minutes at night, on weekends and public holidays.

Besides Putrajaya Sentral as the main station, two stops, which are Complex E at Presint 1 and Dataran Gemilang at Presint 4, would be made as transits that connect the main service routes with several other services for the benefit of passengers. — Bernama