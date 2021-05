SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government will provide free Covid-19 screenings at two state assembly constituencies (DUN) daily under the Selangor Public Health Action Plan from May 8-June 10.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the screening exercise will cover all 56 DUN in the state, starting on May 8 at the DUN in Kajang and Semenyih.

He said this was to kick start the state’s Covid-19 Pandemic Mitigation Phase, which will implement a surveillance programme through active case detection.

“It is hoped that with this programme, the people of Selangor will take proactive steps by undergoing screenings according to the stipulated dates and play their role in curbing the spread of Covid-19 in the state,” he said in a statement today.

Amirudin said Selangor had been recording a high number of daily Covid-19 cases for several weeks and the worrying factor is when those infected do not know about it, otherwise known as silent carriers.

“These silent carriers are asymptomatic and healthy. This is very worrying because they can spread infections among the high-risk groups,” he said. — Bernama