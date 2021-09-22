Free Covid-19 self-test kits for schools (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education (MOE) will provide free Covid-19 self-test kits to all public schools including boarding schools nationwide, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Education Minister Datuk Seri Radzi Jidin said this was among efforts being put in to give a safe and conducive environment for students and teachers when schools reopen in stages from Oct 3.

“We will provide several test kits in all public schools including the boarding schools to enable teachers to isolate students with symptoms and use the self- test kit for Covid-19 to test the students immediately,“ he said during his winding-up speech.

As for boarding schools, tests would be conducted before the students arrive.

“Let’s say, boarding school students from Terengganu will start schooling in Kuala Lumpur, we will gather them at a place in Terengganu and do a test before they go to their school,” he said.

He also pointed out that for full boarding school students, screening tests will be conducted three times, including during registration, the sixth day and the 14th day of schooling, while for other boarding school students, a screening test will be conducted during registration.