Free dedicated TV channel for local sports in the works: Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Communications and Digital in collaboration with Radio Television Malaysia (RTM) is developing a television channel dedicated to local sports content for free which is expected to start broadcasting early in the second quarter of this year.

Its minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix) said that although RTM currently provides sports content through Sukan RTM on RTM Klik as well as TV1 and TV2, the opening of thIs television channel aims to give more opportunities to the people to access specific local sports content such as the Malaysian Football League.

“Now we focus on local sports. For the ministry, this is one way we can support our athletes and sports fans, with a dedicated channel

“I reiterate that there is Sukan RTM, an online channel that people can view. But I’d like to see it also be on terrestrial,“ he told reporters after attending the Chinese New Year open house for the Lembah Pantai parliamentary constituency at Taman Seri Sentosa, here today.

However, the Member of Parliament for Lembah Pantai said his ministry is still evaluating the financial implications in determining whether the channel would be broadcast 24 hours a day.

“It will depend on some of the considerations that we have to give. Of course, we have the issue of content, the issue of cost, so we have to weigh several options,“ he said. - Bernama