Free KTMB commuter rides for disabled from Dec 3 to 5

KUALA LUMPUR: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) is offering free rides for Persons with Disabilities (PWD) on KTM Commuter Klang Valley Sector and KTM Commuter Northern Sector for three days from Dec 3 to 5.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong (pix) said the initiative was in line with the spirit of Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) that appreciates all walks of life regardless of their backgrounds.

“Each member of Malaysian Family will always be given special attention by the government, regardless the background,” he said in a statement issued by the KTMB yesterday.

In the same statement, KTMB chief executive officer Mohd Rani Hisham Samsudin said its management was pleased to make this special initiative an annual programme to be held every Sept 16 and Dec 3 every year.

People with disabilities and one accompanying passenger can simply present their official PWD card issued by the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development, as well as their identity card at the ticket counters to redeem the free tickets.

Before this, KTMB has introduced an unlimited monthly travel pass for students and PWD; MyRail5, which offers an unlimited monthly travel pass for 30 days at a price of RM5.

Meanwhile, PRASARANA Malaysia Berhad is also offering free fares for nine days to people with disabilities (OKU) and accompanying passengers starting this Saturday (Dec 3) until Dec 12.

Among the services involved are LRT, MRT, Monorail, and Bus Rapid Transit -- Sunway Line (BRT).

“The disabled persons only need to display their PWD cards and Mykad for their accompanying passengers at any Rapid KL customer service counter,“ according to a PRASARANA media statement yesterday.

By creating complete facilities for these groups, PRASARANA hopes this effort will encourage an increase in the number of users among people with disabilities. — Bernama