KUALA LUMPUR: Food delivery motorcyclists in the federal capital will get free petrol refill at the Caltex Petrol Station, Batu 8, Jalan Kepong here from 12 noon to 5pm tomorrow.

Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng said the programme organised by his office is a gesture in appreciation of food delivery riders especially during Ramadan.

“All food delivery riders including ‘Dahmakan’, ‘Foodpanda’, ‘Grabfood’, ‘Honestbee’ and others are invited to Caltex in Batu 8, Jalan Kepong on Sunday.

“We will fill a full tank for them,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama