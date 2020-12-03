Free ride for PwD on Rapid KL trains this weekend

KUALA LUMPUR: Prasarana Malaysia Bhd (Prasarana) is providing free ride for persons with disabilities (PwD) on its Rapid KL train services, covering the LRT, MRT and Monorail, this weekend in conjunction with the National PwD Day celebration.

In a statement issued here today, Prasarana said the free ride, on the LRT Ampang/Sri Petaling Line, LRT Kelana Jaya Line, MRT Kajang Line and monorail service, also include for the assistant accompanying the PwD.

“The offer is for holders of the PwD card issued by the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry, “ it said.

“In conjunction with the PwD Day celebration, Prasarana also expressed its appreciation to the ministry, especially the PwD Development Department for all its efforts in empowering the well-being of those in this special group,“ it said.

The PwD community is also a major contributor to the national development process or ‘nation building’, and to achieve this aspiration, Prasarana will continue to work with the government in ensuring their well-being continues to be safeguarded. — Bernama