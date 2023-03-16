Free rides on Putrajaya MRT line until March 31

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today announced that commuters will get to enjoy free rides on the Putrajaya Mass Transit Transit (MRT) Line starting today until March 31.

He said that no fares will also be imposed during the period for feeder buses covering the Putrajaya MRT Line from Kwasa Damansara to Putrajaya Sentral.

“And because of the success of the MRT Corp and the implementation of this MRT, I agree that from today, at 3pm, we will not charge any fares for those who use it until March 31,“ he said in his speech during the Putrajaya MRT Phase Two Launch Ceremony at the Serdang MRT Depot here today.

Also present were Transport Minister Anthony Loke, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming and Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

With a route of 40.2 kilometres (km) from Kampung Batu to Putrajaya Sentral, the Phase Two operation which will start operating at 3pm today, involves several locations or ‘hot spot’ stations including Sungai Besi, Chan Sow Lin and Ampang Park which are the focal points of working city dwellers.

It also involves routes with interchange station services between Kelana Jaya light rail transit (LRT), Kajang MRT and monorail.

The Putrajaya MRT Line as a whole involves a 57.7km route from Kwasa Damansara to Putrajaya Sentral, with 36 stations including nine underground stations and 49 train sets.

Before this, the Putrajaya MRT Line Phase One, which involved commuting from Kwasa Damansara to Kampung Batu, was opened to users on June 16. - Bernama