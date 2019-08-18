Free RM5 credit for first 10,000 PSP users

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government will give a free RM5 credit to the first 10,000 users of the Penang Smart Parking (PSP) application which will start operating tomorrow.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said that the credit was given as an encouragement to the public on the use of e-wallet technologies such as Boost, Touch ‘n’ Go and Grab Pay.

“I expect the people will take at least one or two years to get used to the new technology.

“One of the hardest thing to manage is to change the behaviour and mindset of the people to embrace this (technology) other than technical issues,“ he told a media conference after launching the first phase of the PSP here today.

He said that from tomorrow PSP would be operational at 647 parking facilities here and 350 in Seberang Prai.

Among the parking facilities involved here were Lebuh Union, Lebuh Pantai, Lebuh Pasar, Lebuh Penang, Lebuh Queen, Lebuh King, Lebuh Downing, Lebuh Bishop, Lebuh Gereja, Gat Lebuh Gereja, Lebuh China and Gat Lebuh China while in Seberang Prai, at Lebuh Langsat and Jalan Icon City.

Chow said that to make the implementation of PSP successful, several roads on the island side and Seberang Prai would be closed temporarily for the installations of sensors for the pioneer phase and the overall 36,000 car parking places which were expected to be fully completed by August 2020.

He said that the state government had also agreed to the parking rate of 80 sen an hour for the Penang City Council (PCC) area and 40 sen an hour for the Seberang Prai Municipal Council (SPMC) area.

The monthly passes stayed at a rate of RM150 a month in the PCC area and RM75 a month in the SPMC area, he added. — Bernama