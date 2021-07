KUALA LUMPUR: Motorists need not have to pay for roadside parking around Kuala Lumpur from tomorrow until Aug 31, said Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix).

He said this initiative was aimed at easing the burden of residents in the city.

“I have agreed that from tomorrow until Aug 31, all roadside parking in Kuala Lumpur city area will be free of charge,” he tweeted today. — Bernama