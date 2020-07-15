Free school bus service nothing to do with state election: Abang Johari

KUCHING: The launch of the free school bus service by the Sarawak government today is aimed at helping to ease the burden of parents, especially those from the B40 group in the state, according to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the initiative also had nothing to do with the upcoming state election.

Abang Johari said it was also among the various promised initiatives that have been implemented and fulfilled since he took over the reins of the state leadership three years ago.

“I have taken over the Bakun hydroelectric project, implemented the SarawakPay application, set up Petros (Petroleum Sarawak Berhad, a state-owned oil and gas company), the Development Bank of Sarawak as well as claiming Sarawak’s rights over its oil and gas resources,“ he said.

Speaking to reporters after launching the free school bus service, Abang Johari said the state government would also build five international schools, equipped with hostels here, in Sibu, Miri and Bintulu, in an effort to provide students in the state with quality education.

“We should have a proper planning as Sarawak is in the midst of developing its digital economy in a bid to become a developed state by 2030,” he said.

Abang Johari said the state government had also allocated RM5 million a year to the Sarawak Foundation for the bus free service which would also be expanded to Sibu, Miri and Bintulu later this year. - Bernama