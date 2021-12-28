Free trading area scheme extended until next June - Shahidan

KUALA LUMPUR: The ‘Wilayah Bebas Berniaga’ or WBB (Free Trading Area) scheme, under the Federal Territories Ministry, which is scheduled to end on Dec 31, has been extended until June next year.

Federal Territories Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim (pix), said the decision was made to ease the burden of more than 4,500 hawkers and small traders in the Federal Territories registered under the scheme, as the country is still facing Covid-19 and economic challenges.

“Although the fee for the renewal of this licence is not high, a little bit of the WBB initiative is hoped to help ease the burden of traders,” he told Bernama when met at the Federal Territory Malay Hawkers and Petty Traders Association’s 14th annual general meeting, here, today.

Shahidan also reminded traders to follow the rules and guidelines set, and not to trade in locations that could disrupt traffic or public order.

The WBB was introduced on Nov 15 last year to enable the public in the three Federal Territories to open stalls or trade in suitable areas, free of charge.

-Bernama