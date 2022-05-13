Free Trading Area Scheme to be continued, but only in suitable locations: Shahidan

KUALA LUMPUR: The Free Trading Area Scheme under the Federal Territories Ministry will be continued, but will now be implemented in more suitable locations.

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim (pix) said his ministry had received complaints of traders setting up stalls in front of homes, disrupting traffic flow and causing inconvenience.

‘I will allow those who want to do business to continue but this does not mean they are free to choose the location to do business, we will provide them with the locations. We no longer want them to do business that will cause inconvenience to the public.

“We have already identified the locations for them to trade and we will announce them later,” he told reporters here today.

The Free Trading Area Scheme was introduced on Nov 15 last year to help the public in the three Federal Territories to set up stalls or small-scale businesses in any suitable area free of charge. ù Bernama