Free transportation for Indera Mahkota’s elderly, PwDS to vaccination centres

KUANTAN: The Indera Mahkota Parliamentary Service Centre here is providing free transportation to the elderly and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) to and from the Covid-19 vaccination centres, said its Member of Parliament Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah (pix).

He said two vans were provided to ferry them to the vaccination centres at Beserah Health Clinic (KK), KK Indera Mahkota, KK Balok and Wisma Belia.

“So far, more than 100 people have used this facility and we welcome those who have transport problems to contact the service centre a few days before their vaccination date for us to arrange the transport,“ he told reporters during a virtual press conference here today.

Saifuddin, who is also Pahang Bersatu chief said apart from transportation, the centre has been helping the people to register for Covid-19 vaccination since early March, of which nearly 1,000 people have been registered.

Saifuddin said before the implementation of the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) in Kuantan on May 24, the registration exercise was conducted via mobile counters at night markets in Indera Mahkota.

“However, the vaccine awareness campaign continues to be mobilised using mobile vans and print media including the distribution of 5,000 leaflets from house to house as well as 40 banners in strategic areas such as road junctions and residential areas,“ he said.

Saifuddin, who is also the Communications and Multimedia Minister said the service centre also distributed 1,000 lunch packs to the staff at the vaccination centres, 3,000 packs of snacks for vaccine recipients as well as food baskets for those in need. — Bernama