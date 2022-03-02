Free water, no rental or fees if Perikatan wins Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: Perikatan Nasional (PN) is making an inclusive and comprehensive pledge to the people in Johor as contained in its manifesto themed “Demi Bangsa Johor” based on eight key thrusts, 24 strategies and 145 approaches.

The eight key thrusts are integrity and corruption-free leadership; economic stability; priority in addressing the rising cost of living; concern for the people; social wellbeing; infrastructure efficiency; boosting the tourism sector; and environmental sustainability.

PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the manifesto was not mere rhetoric, but a realistic and practical commitment to forming a clean, efficient and caring state government for the people.

He said the PN would form a government that would always support leaders with integrity, free from corruption and reject the abuse of power, among others through efficient service delivery by strengthening the governance of state-owned agencies and companies.

“This includes efforts to restructure companies to optimise profit generation and optimise the digitisation of state public services, including local authorities,” he said at the launch of the manifesto here today.

Also present were Gerakan president Datuk Dr Dominic Lau Hoe Chai and PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan.

Muhyiddin said to optimise the economic sector, the Johor Economic Decade Plan 2022-2032 would be prepared to strengthen the state’s economic future by prioritising the involvement of all levels of society and focusing on strategic and high-impact industries including digital infrastructure, modern public transport, green energy production and smart agriculture.

“Efforts will also be intensified to empower Johor as the national food production hub and digital hub by attracting investments from international technology companies. Johor’s sustainable economic development will also be supported through the digitization of the micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) sector,” he said.

To reduce the cost of living of the people in Johor, PN pledged to offer a free water scheme of 20 cubic metres to low-income households, expand the Prihatin Rakyat Sales Programme, continue the distribution of Johor Prihatin food baskets on a regular basis, and strengthen the coordination for the distribution of Prihatin Rakyat aid to ensure no one is being left out, including the persons with disabilities.

Apart from that, special aid for the hawkers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic will also be provided in the form of elimination of license fees and rental of business sites owned by local authorities for a period of five years.

Muhyiddin said PN also urged the federal government to immediately open the country’s borders to stimulate the state’s economic growth, create new jobs and increase the people’s income.

To prove PN’s concern for the people, the former Prime Minister said Youth State Assembly and Johor Youth Leadership Foundation to groom the next generation of leaders among the young people in the state.

He said laptop and cash assistance would also be provided for young people who will continue their studies at the tertiary level.

Muhyiddin said PN also pledged to improve infrastructure efficiency, boost the tourism sector and meet the challenges of climate change by speeding up the implementation of flood mitigation projects and action plans in the face of natural disasters.

He said to ensure that the PN manifesto was fulfilled, a special committee to monitor the implementation of the projects would be set up.

“This is to ensure that the pledges made for the people of Johor will be realised through a diligent and transparent effort,” he said.

PN is contesting all 56 seats in the Johor state election. Polling is on March 12. — Bernama