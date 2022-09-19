Free WiFi at Johor mosques, surau and religious schools from next year

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government will provide free WiFi at mosques, surau and religious schools in the state beginning next year.

State Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid said the project to be carried out in stages would involve 120 mosques and surau as well as 130 religious schools.

“The WiFi installation will also depend on the location because not all mosques and surau have broadband coverage,“ he told a press conference after an engagement session at the Kampung Melayu Majidee Mosque here today.

Meanwhile, he said since 2017 until last August, the Johor State Islamic Religious Council (MAINJ) has channeled over RM3 million to the Johor Heart Patient Fund to ease the burden on Johoreans seeking treatment at the National Heart Institute (IJN).

He said the cost of treatment included surgery, medical devices such as pacemakers, follow-up visits and registration for treatment.

“Last year RM429,400 was spent on 128 patients and until August this year, we have spent RM309,629 on 93 patients. Johor residents in need of treatment can apply through MAINJ or IJN’s Patient Financial Management Division,“ he said adding that the aid is especially for the asnaf and low-income groups.

On Johor Budget 2023, Mohd Fared said more allocation is needed next year for the development of education, mosques and surau, which is the state’s priority.

In addition, he said the focus would also be on empowerment of the Mufti Department, Justice and Prosecution Departments. - Bernama